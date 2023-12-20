Yamanashi Pref. to Collect Fees from Mt. Fuji Climbers

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, plans to set up a gate at the fifth station of Mount Fuji and begin collecting entry fees next year, prefectural officials said Wednesday.

It will also control the number of climbers to ease congestion and prevent visitors from climbing through the night, the officials said.

For the initiatives, the prefectural government plans to submit an ordinance to the prefectural assembly in February next year after consulting with local communities.

“We want to ensure the safety of climbers by implementing the (planned) measures,” Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki told a news conference.

According to the prefectural government’s plan, climbers will be required to pay entry fees when passing through the gate that will be installed at the entrance of the Yoshida Trail. The fees are expected to be collected from the July 1 start of next year’s climbing season. The amount to be collected has not yet been decided.

