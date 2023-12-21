Japan Govt Inspects Daihatsu Head Office

Newsfrom Japan

Ikeda, Osaka Pref., Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of Daihatsu Motor Co.'s head office in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, for obtaining state certification by using fraudulent vehicle test data.

The ministry will look into details of the test misconduct scandal to consider imposing administrative penalties on the Toyota Motor Corp. unit, including revoking the type certificate needed to mass-produce vehicles, people familiar with the matter said.

The on-site inspection based on the road trucking vehicle law came a day after Daihatsu reported the results of an investigation conducted by an independent committee on the scandal.

The committee said it has found 174 cases of misconduct in 25 safety test categories in Japan and abroad dating back as far as 1989.

The scandal affected 64 vehicle models and three engines, including discontinued models and models supplied to Toyota, Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp.

The ministry ordered Daihatsu to suspend shipments of all vehicles until after it confirms that the affected vehicles meet state safety and environment standards.

Daihatsu said its own examination has found that vehicles met the standards in 141 of the 142 cases of test misconduct in Japan.

The automaker has already suspended shipments of all vehicle models in Japan and abroad.

