Japan Transport Ministry Inspects Daihatsu Head Office

Newsfrom Japan

Ikeda, Osaka Pref., Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of Daihatsu Motor Co.'s head office in western Japan over the automaker's test misconduct scandal.

Based on the road trucking vehicle law, the ministry conducted the inspection of the head office in the city of Ikeda in Osaka Prefecture over allegations that the automaker obtained state certification by using fraudulent data.

On Wednesday, Daihatsu reported to the ministry the results of a probe conducted by an independent committee on the scandal. The committee had been investigating the matter since the scandal emerged in April and May this year.

According to the investigation report, 174 cases of misconduct in 25 categories under tests related to safety and other vehicle-related matters dating back as far as 1989 were confirmed.

The scandal affected 64 vehicle models and three engines, including discontinued models and models sold under the brands of Toyota Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]