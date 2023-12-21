S. Korean Top Court Rules against Japan Firms over Wartime Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday supported lower court rulings that ordered two Japanese companies to pay compensation to South Korean plaintiffs over wartime labor.

The top court adhered to its 2018 ruling that determined that the rights of former South Korean wartime laborers to demand compensation from Japanese firms are not covered by the 1965 agreement on property and claims signed between the two countries.

Until the 2018 ruling, there were obstacles that objectively prevented former laborers from exercising their rights, the top court said, rejecting claims by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Nippon Steel Corp. that the rights were extinguished due to the statute of limitations.

The companies were ordered to pay 100 million to 150 million won to each of the plaintiffs, as per the original rulings.

Japan made a protest to South Korea after the latest top court ruling, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo. "The ruling clearly goes against the 1965 agreement and is extremely regrettable and utterly unacceptable," Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, said.

