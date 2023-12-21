Tokai to Become New LDP Policy Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese education minister Kisaburo Tokai said Thursday that he has accepted an offer by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to become new policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Tokai is set to replace Koichi Hagiuda, who tendered his resignation last week over a high-profile political funds scandal involving the LDP's biggest faction, previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Hagiuda is a senior member of the Abe faction, while Tokai does not belong to any faction within the LDP.

Kishida, also LDP president, plans to name former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada as the party's parliamentary affairs chief to replace Tsuyoshi Takagi, another Abe faction member who also handed in his resignation last week over the scandal. Hamada does not belong to any LDP faction.

The appointments of Tokai and Hamada are expected to be formally approved on Friday.

