Japan Govt Expects 1.3 Pct Economic Growth in FY 2024

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday adopted an official projection that the country's gross domestic product in fiscal 2024 will grow 1.3 pct from the previous year in price-adjusted real terms.

The government expects that its comprehensive economic package adopted last month, featuring fixed-amount tax cuts and investment support measures for companies, will help the economy achieve domestic demand-led growth.

Endorsed at the day's round-robin-style cabinet meeting, the latest economic forecast for the year starting next April was an upward revision from the government's previous 1.2 pct growth projection compiled in July.

The latest economic outlook will be used to compile a tax revenue estimate for the government's draft fiscal 2024 budget.

The government predicts Japan's real GDP to hit a record high of 568 trillion yen in the coming fiscal year.

