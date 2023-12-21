Japan to Require Firms to Be "Human-Centric" over Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government presented guidelines including 10 principles at a meeting Thursday that call on domestic companies to be human-centric and protect privacy when developing or using generative artificial intelligence.

The other principles shown at the experts' meeting on the country's AI strategy include ensuring safety, transparency and security.

The guidelines will be adopted officially by next March. The AI strategy council also decided to create an organization to study ways to evaluate AI safety as early as next month.

Noting that "AI technologies and businesses will continue to change," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on the experts to "continue discussions on how to regulate and promote (the technologies) in a comprehensive way."

