Income Growth in Japan Seen Outpacing Inflation in Fiscal 2024

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Incomes in Japan are estimated to grow 3.8 pct in fiscal 2024 from the year before, outpacing inflation, the Cabinet Office said Thursday.

The government expects prices to rise 2.5 pct in the year starting next April.

Income growth is expected to exceed inflation thanks to wage increases and an income and residential tax cut, officials said.

In fiscal 2023, incomes are projected to grow 2.4 pct while prices are estimated to climb 3.0 pct.

It is unclear whether income growth can continue to outpace inflation, as the one-time tax cut accounts for as much as 1.3 percentage points of the 3.8 pct income growth estimated for fiscal 2024.

