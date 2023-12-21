CDP Leader Reveals Vision for Coalition Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Kenta Izumi, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Thursday unveiled his vision for current opposition parties to form a coalition government under the banner of political reform and free education.

The move comes as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is reeling from a high-profile political funds scandal involving its factions.

"We cannot leave government to the LDP," Izumi said at a press conference on the day. "It is obvious that the LDP cannot reform itself."

"We won't allow the LDP government, the 'slush fund' government and factional politics to continue," the CDP leader stressed. "I would like to call on (opposition colleagues) to form a 'political reform administration.'"

Izumi apparently envisions a coalition with Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People. But this vision is seen by many as difficult to realize, as Nippon Ishin and the DPFP seem unlikely to agree to it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]