Japan to Subsidize Chip Development by Samsung Unit

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Thursday that it will provide up to 20 billion yen in subsidies for semiconductor research and development by the Japanese unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co.

Samsung will set up a new research and development base in the Minato Mirai district of the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

It will develop technology for the latter part of the semiconductor manufacturing process over five years, in collaboration with Japanese makers of semiconductor materials and chip-making equipment.

"Global companies and investors are paying attention to investing in Japan," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a related conference at the prime minister's office on the same day.

"We welcome domestic investment that will create attractive jobs nationwide," Kishida noted.

