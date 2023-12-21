Japan Prosecutors Seek to Question LDP Faction Execs on Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors have requested that senior members of the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party appear for voluntary questioning over a high-profile political funds scandal, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office are expected to ask the senior faction members, including former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, what they know about the scandal.

The LDP faction, once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets for member lawmakers based on the number of times they had been elected and their positions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Revenues in excess of the quotas were kicked back to the lawmakers who sold the tickets. It is suspected that the kickbacks were turned into slush funds, as the excess funds were not reported in the political funds statements of the faction nor of the receiving lawmakers, according to the people.

Most Abe faction members are believed to have received such kickbacks. The amount of unreported funds over the five years to 2022 is believed to total some 500 million yen.

