Toshiba Ordered to Pay Damages over 2015 Accounting Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered Toshiba Corp. to pay a total of 100 million yen in damages to institutional investors over its 2015 accounting scandal.

In the lawsuit, a total of 104 overseas and other institutional investors demanded that the Japanese company pay a total of some 57 billion yen in damages for a drop in its stock price in the wake of the scandal.

The Tokyo court partially accepted the claims of five of the plaintiffs while dismissing those of the others.

Toshiba's accounting irregularities came to light in 2015. The company had inflated profits by 224.8 billion yen over the seven prior years.

The plaintiffs claimed that they had suffered losses from a drop in Toshiba's stock price due to its falsification of financial statements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]