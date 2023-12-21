Kagoshima Gov. OKs Life Extension for Sendai N-Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Kagoshima Governor Koichi Shiota agreed Thursday that the operating lives of two aging reactors at Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai nuclear power plant will be extended by 20 years.

The decision came after "comprehensive judgment," Shiota told a news conference at the prefectural government office in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

Shiota pledged to phase out nuclear power when he was first elected as governor in 2020. Earlier this month, he said that he will run in the next gubernatorial election in July next year.

The No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at the power station in the city of Satsumasendai will reach 40 years of operation in July next year and in November 2025, respectively.

Last month, the Nuclear Regulation Authority approved the extension of the Sendai reactors' operating lives. They will become the country's fifth and sixth nuclear reactors to operate beyond 40 years.

