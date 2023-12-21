Japan to Require Firms to Be "Human-Centric" over Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government presented guidelines including 10 principles at a meeting Thursday that call on domestic companies to be human-centric when developing or using generative artificial intelligence.

The other principles shown at the experts' meeting on the country's AI strategy include protecting privacy and ensuring fairness, security and transparency.

Noting that "AI technologies and businesses will continue to change," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on the experts to "continue discussions on how to regulate and promote (the technologies) in a comprehensive way."

The guidelines will be adopted officially by next March, covering not only AI developers and service providers but users. It is based on the Group of Seven major economies' Hiroshima AI Process for international rule-making.

On the human-centric principle, the guidelines call on companies to respect human rights and diversity, take measures against disinformation, and never engage in developing, providing and using AI services that negatively manipulate people's decision-making and emotions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]