Japan to Abolish Health Insurance Cards in Dec. 2024

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to abolish current health insurance cards in December 2024 for the full integration of such cards into My Number social security and tax identification cards, it was learned Thursday.

The government initially planned to abolish the current cards in autumn 2024, but is now looking at December 2024 in light of preparations by local governments. The abolition schedule will soon be formalized by a government decree.

Despite the planned abolition, the use of My Number cards as health insurance certificates remains sluggish. Only 4.5 pct of patients used My Number cards as health insurance certificates in October.

