Japan, S. Korea Hold 1st High-Level Economic Talks in 8 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea have held high-level economic talks for the first time in about eight years, confirming stronger bilateral cooperation in the area of economic security.

At the meeting held in Seoul on Thursday, the two East Asian countries discussed the economic situations and their cooperation in the international community and agreed to strengthen their economic relations further in many fields, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The two sides also exchanged views on economic security, including how to respond to economic coercion, which uses economic power to pressure trading partners. They affirmed efforts to boost their cooperation in the area.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Keiichi Ono and Kang Jae-kwon, South Korean deputy foreign minister for economic affairs.

It was the 15th high-level economic talks between Japan and South Korea. The dialogue had been halted since January 2016 because the two countries' relations deteriorated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]