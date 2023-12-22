28-Yr Term Upheld for Chilean over Murder of Japanese Woman

Newsfrom Japan

Vesoul, France, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--A French court Thursday upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a Chilean man to 28 years in prison for murdering a Japanese woman.

The court rejected the appeal by Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 33, over the incident in which Narumi Kurosaki, who was a student of the University of Tsukuba in the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki, went missing while studying in France in 2016.

French prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Zepeda, the Japanese woman's former boyfriend.

Local police were unable to find Kurosaki's body, while Zepeda has consistently denied the charges. He repeatedly said just before Thursday's ruling that he is not a murderer.

According to prosecutors, Zepeda visited the victim in Besancon, the eastern city where she was studying, in December 2016. He allegedly killed Kurosaki in her student dormitory room, carried her body to a deserted area and abandoned it.

