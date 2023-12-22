Japan Ruling Party Replaces 2 Executives

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday approved plans to appoint former education minister Kisaburo Tokai as policy chief and former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada as parliamentary affairs chief.

Tokai and Hamada replaced Koichi Hagiuda and Tsuyoshi Takagi, respectively. Hagiuda and Takagi, both members of the LDP's biggest faction, tendered their resignations last week over a high-profile political funds scandal involving the faction.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also president of the LDP, appointed the veterans who do not belong to any faction to replace the members of the biggest faction, once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Dec. 14, Kishida replaced four cabinet ministers and five state ministers, all members of the Abe faction.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Tuesday raided the offices of the Abe faction and another LDP faction headed by former Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai for alleged failure to report hundreds of millions of yen in revenue from fundraising parties.

