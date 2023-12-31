Japan Trying to Revive Bamboo-Reinforced Concrete

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--A group in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region is trying to revive a prewar technology using bamboo to create reinforcement frameworks for concrete instead of steel materials.

Bamboo-reinforced concrete is drawing attention not only as an alternative building material but as a potential solution to a key problem with bamboo forests, which tend to make the grounds vulnerable to landslides.

In order to make bamboo-reinforced concrete, bamboo is processed into strips, which are then assembled into grids to form frameworks.

Bamboo materials were used to reinforce concrete in Japan for decades until the early Showa period in the early 20th century because steel was in short supply due to wars.

Some of the structures built with bamboo-reinforced concrete still exist, including the Chojataki bridge in Ichinoseki in the Tohoku prefecture of Iwate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]