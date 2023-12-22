Honda to Recall 2.6 M. Vehicles in U.S. over Denso Pumps

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--American Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it will recall around 2.6 million vehicles in the United States to replace defective fuel pumps made by Japanese automotive parts maker Denso Corp.

The engine of affected vehicles could stall during driving, possibly leading to a crash, said the U.S. unit of Japan's Honda Motor Co.

American Honda said that no crashes or injuries related to the pumps have been reported so far.

Among those subject to the recall are Accord, Civic, CR-V and Acura vehicles released between 2018 and 2020.

According to the Japanese group, it has been conducting recalls since 2020 in response to similar fuel pump problems. The total number of vehicles subject to the recalls has reached 4.5 million worldwide, including those affected by the latest action.

