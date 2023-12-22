White House Official Seeks Scrutiny of U.S. Steel Buyout Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard said Thursday that U.S. authorities should investigate the proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corp. by Japan's Nippon Steel Corp., citing possible national security implications.

"The purchase of this iconic American-owned company by a foreign entity, even one from a close ally, appears to deserve serious scrutiny in terms of its potential impact on national security and supply chain reliability," Brainard, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, said in a statement.

She said the deal looks like the type of transaction that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) should carefully investigate.

"This administration will be ready to look carefully at the findings of any such investigation and to act if appropriate," Brainard added.

CFIUS is an interagency committee authorized to review certain transactions involving foreign investment in the United States from a national security standpoint. If the committee sees a significant risk, it can advise the president to block the transaction in question.

