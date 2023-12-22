BOJ Member Says Achieving Price Target Coming into Sight: Minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Bank of Japan policymaker told a meeting in October that achieving the central bank's price stability target of 2 pct is coming into sight, the minutes of the meeting showed Friday.

The BOJ Policy Board member also said that the second half of fiscal 2023 would be an important period for determining whether the target is achieved.

At the policy-setting meeting of Oct. 30-31, the BOJ decided to allow 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 1 pct to some extent, modifying the operation of its yield curve control program under its ultraeasy monetary policy.

Members of the Policy Board agreed that it was important to closely monitor whether a virtuous cycle in which both prices and wages rise would intensify, the minutes also showed.

One member said that the likelihood of achieving the price stability target in a sustainable and stable way seems to have risen further than before and that it would be necessary for the BOJ to gradually adjust the degree of monetary easing down from the maximum level.

