Japan to Raise Cap on Bonds for TEPCO Aid to 15.4 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday decided to raise its limit on government bonds issued mainly to help Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. pay compensation over the 2011 nuclear accident at its Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The bond issuance cap will rise by 1.9 trillion yen to 15.4 trillion yen, according to the decision made by the government's Nuclear Emergency Response Headquarters.

The expansion mainly reflects a revision to the criteria for compensation to people affected by the triple meltdown at the plant in northeastern Japan.

In December last year, the government revised the criteria, freshly granting such payments to 1.48 million people. Compensation for costs necessary to reacquire homes increased as a result of higher land prices.

Another reason behind the bond cap hike is an increase in compensation paid to fishery operators after TEPCO began releasing into the sea in August 2023 tritium-containing treated wastewater from the plant. Fishery operators have been hit by import bans implemented by China and Russia on Japanese fishery products due to the water release.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]