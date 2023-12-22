4th Gen of Japanese Descent to Be Granted Long-Term Residency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency said Friday that it will grant long-term residency to fourth-generation foreigners of Japanese descent from countries such as Brazil and Peru.

It will revise the residency status system to allow such people to effectively stay in Japan indefinitely, if they meet requirements such as having lived in Japan for at least five years and having a certain level of Japanese language proficiency.

The revision, aimed at attracting such people to Japan, which suffers from labor shortages as its population decreases, will be implemented as early as Thursday.

"We'll ease the requirements so that more people can come to Japan," Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi told a press conference.

The current scheme for fourth-generation people was introduced in 2018 so that such people can study the Japanese language and culture while working.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]