Daihatsu Starts Halting Production in Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. on Friday halted production at its engine factory in Fukuoka Prefecture amid a scandal over its fraudulent vehicle tests.

The Japanese automaker will also halt production at all of its four domestic vehicle assembly plants, starting next week. Of them, three in Shiga, Kyoto and Oita prefectures will be halted from Monday and the remainder in Osaka Prefecture from Tuesday.

The transport ministry launched an on-site inspection of the Toyota Motor Corp. unit on Thursday and ordered the company to stop shipments until vehicles are confirmed to meet the government's safety and environmental standards.

The ministry is considering imposing administrative penalties on Daihatsu, including revoking the type certificates needed to mass-produce vehicles. If that happens, Daihatsu will have to halt production for a long time.

Daihatsu has an order backlog of some 60,000 vehicles. Of them, the delivery of 12,000 unfinished vehicles will be suspended, while the rest will be delivered if customers want.

