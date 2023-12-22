Japan to Expand Continental Shelf near Ogasawara

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan will expand the area deemed to be its continental shelf to include waters to the east of the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The country will begin domestic procedures regarding the extension of the underwater territory under its jurisdiction, as approved by the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, Kishida said.

"We will designate most of the Ogasawara (Plateau) sea area as our country's extended continental shelf," he said, noting progress in negotiations with relevant countries on the matter.

Kishida made the announcement at a meeting of the government's Headquarters for Ocean Policy at the prime minister's office. Tokyo had been negotiating the possible extension with the U.S. government.

