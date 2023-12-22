Biz Improvement Advisory Issued to JAL Unit over Improper Maintenance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s transport ministry issued Friday a business improvement advisory to a Japan Airlines unit over inadequate aircraft maintenance work.

According to ministry officials, JAL Engineering Co.'s maintenance chief in September failed to conduct confirmation of preflight maintenance as required by the civil aeronautics law for a Boeing 737 plane bound from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Kumamoto Airport.

The aircraft was let go on the judgment that there would be no problem if maintenance work was carried out after the final flight of the day. It made four flights in total that day.

It also came to light that later records related to the maintenance were deleted from the company’s system and that mechanics repeatedly used undesignated tools for post-replacement inspections of Boeing 767 landing gear brakes.

A JAL official denied intent to cover up the irregularities, citing “false recognition.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]