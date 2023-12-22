Japanese Pitcher Yamamoto, Dodgers Agree on 325-M.-Dollar Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a 12-year, 325-million-dollar contract, Major League Baseball's official website and U.S. media reported Thursday.

The 25-year-old right-hander will be a teammate of Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, 700-million-dollar contract with the Dodgers earlier this month.

Once Yamamoto signs the deal, it will be the largest contract ever given to a pitcher in MLB history, excluding Ohtani.

Yamamoto has a 70-29 record with one save and a 1.82 ERA in 172 games over seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes. He won a World Baseball Classic title in 2023.

