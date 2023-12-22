Kamikawa Eyes U.S. Trip in Jan. Ahead of Kishida's Spring Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to visit the United States in January and hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, government sources said Friday.

Kamikawa is seen laying the groundwork for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's planned visit as a state guest to the United States next spring.

Kamikawa and Blinken are expected to reaffirm the strengthening of the Japan-U.S. alliance in light of China's hegemonic moves, while discussing support for Ukraine under Russian aggression and the Palestinian situation.

In November, Kishida met with U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco and was invited to visit the United States.

Before or after her planned U.S. trip, Kamikawa is also considering visiting Canada and Europe, such as the International Criminal Court in The Hague in the Netherlands and Sweden.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]