Physical Strength of Japan Junior High School Girls at Record Low

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--A physical fitness test conducted by the Japan Sports Agency has shown that physical strength among female students at junior high schools in Japan hit the lowest level since the survey started in fiscal 2008.

The fiscal 2023 test, whose results were released Friday, covered around 990,000 elementary school fifth-grade students and around 920,000 students in the second year of junior high school throughout Japan between April and July.

While the total score for physical fitness, which is calculated by adding up the scores of eight practical skills portions making up the test, had kept falling since fiscal 2019, the score rose for both male elementary and junior high school students in the latest survey.

The agency said that physical strength among children is on a recovery track as a whole, mainly reflecting more physical exercise opportunities following the relaxation of COVID-19-related restrictions in Japan.

According to the fiscal 2023 survey, the total average physical fitness score came to 52.6 for male students in fifth grade, against 52.3 in the previous year's survey, and fifth-grade female students scored 54.3, unchanged from their fiscal 2022 score.

