Japan Falls to 30th in Labor Productivity among 38 OECD Countries

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan ranked 30th in labor productivity among the 38 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, falling from the previous year's 28th and hitting its record low, a survey by the Japan Productivity Center showed on Friday.

Japan's per-hour productively came to 5,099 yen, or 52.3 dollars, in 2022, according to the survey based on OECD data.

The country's per-capita productivity also marked its new lowest ranking, at 31th.

The productivity center suggested that the results reflected differences in economic growth, as Japan's economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis was moderate while European and other countries experienced rapid recoveries.

