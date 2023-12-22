Japan Lifts Ban on Exports of Arms Made under Foreign License

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government revised the country's Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology and the Implementation Guidelines for the principles on Friday, lifting its ban on exports of arms and ammunition manufactured under license from foreign companies to their countries, and conditionally to third countries.

For the first such shipments, the government decided to export PAC-2 and PAC-3 surface-to-air guided missiles to the United States, as requested by the U.S. side.

Regarding defense equipment developed jointly with other countries, the revision will allow direct transfers of components and technologies to third countries. The transfer of finished products was not included this time, due to opposition from Komeito, the junior member of Japan's ruling coalition.

The government has agreed with Britain and Italy to jointly develop their next fighter jet. It aims to reach a conclusion on transfers of finished products by the end of February, before the three countries begin negotiations in earnest.

"We hope to contribute to maintaining the international order based on the rule of law and realizing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on the day.

