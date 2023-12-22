Japan Govt Sets FY 2024 Spending at 2nd-Highest Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted a fiscal 2024 budget plan Friday featuring 112,071.7 billion yen in general-account spending, the second-highest level on record.

The figure is down by 2,309.5 billion yen from the record high set under the fiscal 2023 initial budget, marking the first drop in 12 years, owing chiefly to a reduction in reserve funds.

Still, the annual amount tops 110 trillion yen for the second straight year as social security, defense and debt-servicing costs hit record highs.

The government continues to rely heavily on debt to finance its expenditures, with the ratio of bond issuance to total revenue being as high as 31.2 pct.

The government will submit the budget plan for the year starting next April to parliament in January, aiming to enact it by the end of fiscal 2023.

