Japan Defense Budget to Hit Record 7.9 T. Yen in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A record 7,949.6 billion yen of defense spending has been earmarked in the Japanese government’s fiscal 2024 draft budget, up 16.5 pct from the initial budget for fiscal 2023.

The defense budget is set to hit an all-time high for the 10th consecutive year. The draft government budget for the year from April 2024 was adopted Friday.

Fiscal 2024 will mark the second year of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s initiative to thoroughly beef up the country’s defense capabilities.

Of the total, 1,247.7 billion yen will be allotted to missile defense equipment and 734 billion yen for long-range missiles, including those for the country’s counterstrike capabilities, to deal with military buildups by China and North Korea.

For missile defense, 373.1 billion yen will be used to build two Aegis destroyers, which are expected to be introduced in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]