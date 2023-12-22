GSDF Major Gen. Severely Punished for Power Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A major general in his 50s at the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force has been demoted by two ranks to lieutenant colonel for power harassment against subordinates, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The punishment was the second heaviest after dismissal and the first two-rank demotion at the GSDF.

The incident was reported during a special inspection conducted after former SDF member Rina Gonoi went public about the sexual harassment she experienced in the SDF.

According to the ministry, a total of 247 power and sexual harassment cases were recognized out of 1,325 reports during the inspection. It punished a total of 245 people for 207 of the 247 cases. They include 166 GSDF members, 36 Maritime SDF members and 26 Air SDF members.

The ministry is also considering punishment for the remaining 40 cases while investigating 12 other cases.

