Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito Turns 90

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, turned 90 on Saturday, becoming the first among former emperors on record to reach the age known as "sotsuju" in Japan.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Emperor Emeritus Akihito is spending quiet days with Empress Emerita Michiko while maintaining his strong desire for peace.

In February, the Emperor Emeritus visited exhibitions about the history of immigrants from the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa and about postcards exchanged between Japanese who were detained in Siberia after World War II and their families

In his conversations with Empress Emerita Michiko, the Emperor Emeritus often talks about Okinawa's culture and history, his life during and just after the war, and postwar Japanese returnees from former Manchuria, now northeastern China.

He always keeps in mind the situation of areas hit by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, especially Fukushima Prefecture, which suffered from the tsunami-triggered nuclear accident. On March 11 this year, a dance based on Japanese poems created by Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko was performed during a memorial service at a shrine in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, one of the three prefectures hit hardest by the disaster.

