UNSC Adopts Resolution Seeking More Aid for Gaza

New York, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The 15-member U.N. Security Council on Friday adopted with a majority vote a resolution asking for an expansion of humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

While 13 nations, including Japan, Britain, France and China, voted in favor of the resolution, the United States and Russia abstained from voting.

The vote was initially supposed to take place on Monday. The United States, which backs Israel, voiced dissatisfaction with the initial draft resolution compiled by the United Arab Emirates, causing the voting process to be delayed for four days in a row.

The Security Council managed to prevent the United States from exercising its power to veto the resolution on Friday by softening an expression within the resolution. Russia abstained as a way to show its opposition to the voting process commotion.

The resolution is legally binding. Israel's stepped-up military operations in Gaza, however, has raised doubts over whether the resolution can help improve the dire humanitarian situation in the area.

