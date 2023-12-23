U.S. House Oversight Committee Asks Pentagon for Osprey Info

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability has urged the Defense Department to provide information about the safety of the Osprey aircraft, following a crash of the military transport aircraft in Japan last month.

In a statement released Thursday, committee Chairman James Comer said the panel "remains concerned about safety and performance issues surrounding the Osprey program," pointing out that over 50 U.S. military personnel have died in Osprey crashes over the past 30 years.

The U.S. military grounded its global fleet of Ospreys following the November fatal crash of the U.S. Air Force's CV-22 Osprey off the coast of the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

It has launched a detailed investigation into the incident, finding that the crash was highly likely to have been caused not by human error but by a malfunction of the aircraft.

Japan, the only country other than the United States that possesses the transport aircraft, has also grounded the Self-Defense Forces' Ospreys.

