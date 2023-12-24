Hayashi Maneuvers thru His New Chief Cabinet Sec. Job Carefully

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--With investigations into a political funds scandal involving factions of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party being conducted on a full scale, Yoshimasa Hayashi started off his new job as the country's chief cabinet secretary in a prudent manner.

Having publicly said that he aims to become prime minister one day, Hayashi has so far been playing it safe during daily press conferences as the top spokesman of the cabinet of current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also heads the LDP.

Many of his answers to the numerous questions related to the unfolding scandal have been that the government will act accordingly based on Kishida's statements that he will work on regaining public confidence in politics.

The prime minister replaced Hirokazu Matsuno with Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary on Dec. 14, in response to "slush fund" allegations against the LDP's largest faction previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, where Matsuno serves as a key member.

The faction allegedly kicked back revenues from fundraising party tickets sold beyond quotas set for its members. The excess funds are believed to have turned into slush funds and were not recorded in political funds reports, which is against the political funds control law.

