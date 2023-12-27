Some Local Govts in Japan Look at Ride-Hailing Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--In moves independent of the central government's decision to partially lift a ban on ride-hailing services in April 2024, some local governments in Japan are exploring the introduction of their own systems tailored to local circumstances.

Similar to the central government, the local governments aim to permit ride-hailing services in urban areas, tourist spots and sparsely populated regions facing serious shortages of taxi drivers.

But concerns about ensuring safety have cast uncertainty over the extent to which their envisaged plans will be realized.

According to an interim report recently adopted by a panel, the Japanese government plans to allow regular drivers with a standard license to ferry fare-paying passengers using their own vehicles, starting in April, in limited areas and for limited times, on condition that the services are managed by taxi companies.

Additionally, the government will discuss legislation to fully lift the ban, aiming to reach a conclusion in June 2024.

