Nissan to Mark 90th Anniversary Tues.

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co., which is undergoing major changes such as the levelling of capital ties with France's Renault SA and a shift to electric vehicles, is set to mark its 90th anniversary Tuesday.

Nissan suffered financial difficulties following the collapse of Japan's bubble economy in the 1990s, and rebuilt operations after receiving capital support from Renault in 1999. This year, the automaker succeeded in reforming the once Renault-dominated alliance.

The Japanese automaker is aiming for growth by accelerating its strategy to boost sales of EVs as well as of hybrid vehicles equipped with the company's original technologies. But it is continuing to struggle in the Chinese market.

Nissan's Tochigi plant in the town of Kaminomikawa in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, is home to state-of-the-art equipment such as one to paint the body and bumper at once and one to automatically wind copper wires for motors.

The automaker believes that spreading the Tochigi plant's knowhow on efficient production is key to its plan of adding 27 EVs to its lineup by fiscal 2030.

