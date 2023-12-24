Multiple Cars May Be Caught in Landslide in Nara Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Multiple cars may have been caught in a landslide that occurred in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, on Saturday, with police and fire authorities continuing searches for those involved on Sunday.

At around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, the police received an emergency call that a car had been trapped in a landslide along National Route 169, in the village of Shimokitayama in Nara.

A minivehicle driven by a man his 50s was found buried under the mud. The man was rescued about seven hours later and was taken to hospital. He was not in a life-threatening condition.

According to the Nara prefectural police and other sources, a slope of about 5 meters high and about 20 to 30 meters wide along the national road collapsed and the mud blocked the road. As a landslide occurred at the same site in May due to rain, a guard fence had been set up there.

The man who was rescued said that several cars were running ahead of him.

