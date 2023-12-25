Jetstar Japan Cancels 2 Domestic Flights amid Labor Strike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Jetstar Japan canceled two domestic flights on Sunday as the budget airline failed to secure the needed crew apparently due to a labor strike.

Some members of Jetstar's labor union have been on strike since Friday, with one pilot and seven flight attendants set to hold work stoppage on Sunday.

Sunday's cancellation of the two flights between Narita and Fukuoka airports was because of the crew's poor health condition, not because of the labor union's strike, a public relations official at Jetstar said.

The labor union has been demanding unpaid overtime for member workers, alleging calculation errors on the part of the company. About 60 union members initially expressed an intention to join in the strike, and the number rose to about 80 as of Saturday.

