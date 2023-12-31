Rehiring of Former Employees on Rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of Japanese companies are moving to rehire former employees who have quit before retirement age.

The moves are aimed at securing work-ready personnel amid serious labor shortages crippling the country, while a second chance is granted to former workers under the trend.

In Japan, it had been widely believed that quitting a job means completely severing the relationship with the employer. But the way of thinking is diminishing in recent years.

Sachiko Kido, 40, started working at Kirin Brewery Co. again in January 2022, after she quit the Tokyo-based company several years ago. Although she left the firm in the hope of becoming a public relations expert, Kido changed her mind and came to think that she wants to engage in a wide range of business operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She chose to work again at the major beer maker, which is familiar to her.

The company's parent, Kirin Holdings Co., had rehired only those who quit due to reasons including childbirth and a transfer of the spouse. In 2020, it fully removed such conditions in principle, and five people, including Kido, have returned so far.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]