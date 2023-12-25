Abe Faction Withdrew Decision to Abolish Kickbacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is at the center of a slush fund scandal, had once decided to abolish the practice of giving kickbacks to its members after they sold fundraising party tickets, informed sources said Sunday.

The decision was made by senior officials of the faction, Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, formerly headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ahead of a fundraising party in 2022, but was later withdrawn and kickbacks were given as before, the sources said.

On Sunday, the special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office questioned former education minister Ryu Shionoya, a senior official of the Abe faction, on a voluntary basis, possibly asking him how and why the decision to abolish kickbacks was withdrawn in 2022.

The special squad suspects that senior faction officials knew of the apparent mechanism of the kickbacks being turned into slush funds and attempted to correct the situation. It is expected to conduct voluntary questionings of other faction officials as well and confirm their perceptions on the matter.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Abe faction set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets for member lawmakers based on the number of times they had been elected and their positions. Revenues in excess of the quotas were kicked back to the lawmakers who sold the tickets. It is suspected that the kickbacks were turned into slush funds, as the excess funds were not reported in the political funds statements of the faction nor of the receiving lawmakers,

