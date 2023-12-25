Amami Islands Mark 70 Years since Return to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Amami, Kagoshima Pref., Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Amami Islands in southwestern Japan on Monday marked 70 years since their return to Japan from postwar U.S. occupation.

In a related event held by civic groups in the city of Amami in one of the Kagoshima Prefecture islands, flowers were laid in front of a bronze statue of poet Horo Izumi, who led the reversion movement.

The history until the reversion "must be passed on forever," Tetsuko Yasuhara, 70-year-old vice head of one of the civic groups, said.

The Amami Islands were occupied by the U.S. military after the end of the Pacific War, part of World War II, in 1945, along with Okinawa islands and Ogasawara islands.

The reversion movement began heating up around 1951, with almost all residents aged 14 or over signing by April that year a petition seeking the islands' return to Japan and people fasting to pray for the reversion.

