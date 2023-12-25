3 More Senior LDP Lawmakers Questioned over Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have questioned three more senior lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on a voluntary basis over a political funds scandal involving the party's largest faction, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office questioned former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Tsuyoshi Takagi, former LDP parliamentary affairs chief, and Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general of the LDP in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, all senior members of the faction, the people said.

On Sunday, investigators also questioned former education minister Ryu Shionoya, another senior member of the faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on a voluntary basis.

The Abe faction set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets for member lawmakers, and revenues in excess of the quotas were kicked back to the members who sold the tickets, people familiar with the matter said. The kickbacks were allegedly not reported by the faction and the receiving members.

The prosecutors' office is apparently looking into whether those senior faction members were aware of the practice of creating such slush funds and were involved in the failure to report the money.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]