Jetstar Japan Cancels 2 Domestic Flights Again

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Jetstar Japan canceled two domestic flights between Narita and Fukuoka airports again on Monday as the budget airline failed to secure the needed crew apparently due to a labor strike.

Some members of Jetstar’s labor union have been on strike since Friday. The company says the cancellation of the flights was because of the crew’s poor health condition, not because of the strike.

The airline canceled two flights in the route on Sunday.

Jetstar said it will continue to work hard to limit the impact of flight cancellation to a minimum in order to prevent customer inconvenience during the year-end and New Year period.

The labor union has been demanding unpaid overtime for member workers, alleging calculation errors on the part of the company. It plans to continue the strike until Jan. 7.

