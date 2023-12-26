U.S. Woman Recalls Amami Life over 70 Yrs Ago, Wishes for Islanders' Happiness

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tracing her early childhood on the Amami Oshima island under U.S. occupation through photographs and letters left by her deceased parents, Nancy Mills, a 74-year-old New Yorker, wishes for Amami residents' happiness.

The Amami Islands, now part of Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture, marked the 70th anniversary of their return to Japanese administration on Monday, at a time when the number of existing U.S. citizens who were living on the Amamis before their reversion is decreasing.

With a laugh, Mills admits her memories of the days she spent on the island have become hazy.

"What I do remember is hearing somebody yelling out while he sells hot sweet potatoes," said Mills, who is believed to have lived on Amami Oshima, the biggest of the southwestern Japan island chain, until the age 3.

Her father, Leonard, was a member of the U.S. Army who was dispatched to then U.S.-controlled Okinawa in autumn 1949, the year she was born. In February the following year, he was assigned to Amami Oshima as a legal officer.

