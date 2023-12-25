Daihatsu Halts 3 Assembly Plants after Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. on Monday suspended operations at three domestic automobile assembly plants in the wake of its vehicle testing fraud.

The move came after the Japanese automaker was instructed by the transport ministry last week to stop shipments until its vehicles are confirmed to meet the government's safety and environmental standards following the fraudulent vehicle tests.

It is unclear when the company will resume production, which is expected to be suspended at least until the end of next month.

Halted on Monday were the company's plant in the town of Ryuo, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, the plant in the town of Oyamazaki in neighboring Kyoto Prefecture, and subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Kyushu Co.'s plant in the city of Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Daihatsu plans to take its head office plant in the city of Ikeda in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, offline on Tuesday, completing suspensions at all four vehicle assembly factories.

